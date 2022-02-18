Edmonton activates extreme weather response

The City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response for the third time this winter.

The protocol starts on Saturday with cold weather expected in the coming days.

Its aim is to keep vulnerable people safe with increased capacity on city buses to overnight shelters as well as more shelter space, the city said in a release.

The shuttle will run from 10 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. and the city will expand capacity at the Commonwealth Stadium and Spectrum shelters.

Boyle Street Community Services will also increase its day shelter capacity.

The city asks Edmontonians to call 911 if you see someone in distress.