Edmonton activates extreme weather response

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response Saturday in order to help keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe.

The response began at 9 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until March 12 at 6 a.m.

"The threshold for activating the City’s extreme weather response is a temperature of -20 degrees celsius with wind chill for at least three consecutive nights, taking into consideration shelter capacity and occupancy rates," said the City in a news release.

As part of the response, ETS will provide dedicated, overnight transportation on three routes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to bring people to shelters with capacity.

More information on bus routes is available on the city's website.

The Bissell Centre will also continue to operate its community space seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The community space has showers, meals, and laundry services, along with Indigenous cultural, housing and mental health supports.

The Boyle Street Community Services community centre will also be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing showers, housing supports and Indigenous cultural supports. Additional space will be available during the extreme weather response, the City added.

Other options available to people include the winter warming bus operated by Boyle Street, which offers food, winter clothing, blankets and transportation to warming centres and shelters.

The Encampment response team will also be out conducting wellness checks.

Edmonton Public Library locations and recreation centres will also be open to the public for warming purposes during operating hours.

"The City will not be opening LRT stations as part of the extreme weather response," the City added.

"LRT stations are not appropriate shelter space as they lack amenities such as heat and adequate washroom facilities."