EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response aimed at keeping vulnerable people safe from Alberta’s heat wave.

Several facilities and agencies in the Edmonton area are offering bottled water and cool spaces for those who need to get away from the heat.

The following city owned facilities will have spaces for people to cool off at and receive free water:

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

The Orange Hub

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

The city reminds those who plan on using the facilities that access is not guaranteed due to capacity limits and provincial health regulations.

Free bottled water will be distributed at the following facilities:

Fred Broadstock pool

Queen Elizabeth outdoor pool

Oliver outdoor pool

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Muttart Conservatory

Edmonton Valley Zoo

Jasper Place Leisure Centre (starting June 26)

“Work is underway to create more free water options throughout the summer for vulnerable groups,” said the city in a media release on Friday.

Some of that work will include the activation of fountains throughout the River Valley and a pilot project to turn five fire hydrants into stations for accessible drinking water. Water stations are expected to be available to the public in late July, according to the city.

The city reminds Edmontonians to check on those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat, including older family members, friends, and neighbours.

Anyone can call 211 and press 3 for the city’s 24/7 Crisis Diversion team if there are concerns about someone outside in the extreme heat.

The city’s extreme weather response will remain active until Canada Day.