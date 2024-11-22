Edmonton activates extreme weather response as temperatures drop

The City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response as temperatures take a big plunge in the coming days.

The response is designed to keep vulnerable Edmontonians safe with temperatures expected to reach -20 C next week.

The protocol, which starts this Sunday and ends a week later, will see facilities like recreation centres and libraries protect people from the extreme cold.

Day services will be provided at Bissell Centre (10530 96 Street NW), Boyle Street Community Services (15308 Stony Plain Road), Christian Care Centre (10137 150 Street NW) and the province's Navigation Centre operated with Hope Mission at Karis Centre (10302 107 Street).

Al Rashid Mosque, located at 13070 113 Street NW, will be open from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. during extreme weather responses.

The City encourages vulnerable Edmontonians to go to shelters to protect themselves from winter conditions," it said in a release. "Shelters are the safest option because they protect vulnerable Edmontonians from frostbite, loss of limbs and death."

Anyone who sees a person struggling outside is asked to call 211.

Information on all shelters and the city's bus routes during its extreme weather response is available online.