Edmonton air quality at a 'very high risk' 10+ Wednesday morning

Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning and sits at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.

Above 10 is the highest category on the AQHI and considered "very high risk."

The government agency recommends reducing or rescheduling outdoor activities, especially if people experience coughing and throat irritation. Children and seniors are recommended to avoid physical exertion outside.

ALBERTA SMOKE MAP

An online map shows parts of Alberta are covered in smoke on Wednesday as wildfires continue to burn in central and northern parts of the province.

After weeks of wildfires, wind blew smoke into Calgary and Edmonton on Tuesday.

Wildfire officials say the smoke made it cooler and reduced extreme wildfire conditions.

LATEST ON THE WILDFIRES

Alberta had 91 wildfires burning Wednesday morning, with 27 of them considered to be out of control.

No new evacuation orders or alerts were issued Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Drayton Valley and some County of Grande Prairie residents were allowed to return home Tuesday.

The province will hold a wildfire update at 3 p.m. in Edmonton.

Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.