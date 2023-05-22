Edmonton air quality improves as fewer wildfires burn in Alberta Monday morning
Edmonton's air quality started improving Monday morning and fewer fires burned in Alberta.
Between 6 and 11:30 a.m., the air quality index in the city had dropped from a 10+ to a 7, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index. By Tuesday night, that index is expected to drop to a low-risk 3.
While several events in the capital city were cancelled due to poor air quality over the May long weekend, officials said the smoke cover and cooler air helped slow weekend wildfire spread in Alberta.
Monday, the Alberta Wildfire dashboard showed 83 active wildfires, with 23 classified as out of control. That is down from 91 active fires and 25 out-of-control fires on Saturday.
Many parts of Alberta are expecting cooler temperatures and rain early this week, which will continue to aid firefighting efforts.
Alberta officials will give an update on the wildfire situation at 3 p.m. MT. A livestream of that update will be posted in this article.
With files from the Canadian Press
