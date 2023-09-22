Edmonton

    • Edmonton airport closing road on departure levels for planned maintenance

    The road in front of the departures level at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) on Sept. 22, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton) The road in front of the departures level at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) on Sept. 22, 2023. (Cam Wiebe/CTV News Edmonton)

    Passengers at Edmonton International Airport (YEG) may have to arrive for their flights a bit earlier next week because of planned road construction at the airport.

    Starting Tuesday at 1:30 a.m., the elevated roadway on level two of the airport where passengers can be dropped off for departures will be closed for upgrading.

    The lower level arrivals roadway will remain open to commercial traffic and passengers with accessibility requirements.

    The passenger drop-off area will be relocated to the east of the parkade.

    "We understand the impacts this temporary construction project will have on passengers, especially during colder winter months, which is why our teams have implemented a variety of supports and solutions to help get people on their way as efficiently as possible," Carmen Donnelly of the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) told reporters on Friday.

    Donnelly says a free 24/7 shuttle will run from the drop-off area between November and April to keep passengers warm during winter months.

    A map of the new passenger drop-off area at the Edmonton International Airport.

    Passengers who park in the airport lots can also use the existing curbside shuttle to access the terminal.

    Donnelly says the upgrades are part of the planned maintenance timeline.

    "This project is a lifecycle replacement project and has been planned as part of our capital planning process. Important upgrades like this to our terminal are essential to help support growth at the airport."

    Donnelly says there's no timeline for the repairs to be completed and weather could be a contributing factor.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES War in Ukraine 'must end with our victory' Zelenskyy tells Parliament, PM pledges $650M in aid

    Addressing a joint session of Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. In his introductory remarks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million "multi-year commitment" for further Ukraine aid.

    McNaughton is third Ford cabinet minister to resign in past 3 weeks

    Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced on Friday he is stepping away from politics after accepting a job in the private sector. McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Premier Doug Ford's cabinet this month, though he said his departure is not connected to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News