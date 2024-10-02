Edmonton airport departures ramp will reopen at the end of October

The departures roadway and ramp at the Edmonton International Airport (YEG) will reopen at 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, officials announced on Wednesday.

The roadway was closed in September 2023 to allow for crucial infrastructure updates.

The road is being widened from one lane to two, and enhancements are being made to protect pedestrians.

During renovations, a temporary passenger dropoff area was created at the east side of the parkade.

The renovations cost more than $32 million and we paid for from airport improvement fees.