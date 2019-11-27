EDMONTON -- The Edmonton International Airport unveiled its enhanced security screening Wednesday, just in time for the busy holiday season.

The screening area is now 280 per cent bigger and designed to get travellers through faster. Now once a traveller fills their bin, they can walk past people in front of them taking longer, and airport staff views x-ray images from another room so the belt doesn't conveyor stop.

The new systems have been introduced gradually in recent months and feedback has been positive, officials said.

"We're about to go under the extremely-busy holiday season so having this up and running full time in late November is perfect for us," EIA President and CEO Tom Ruth said.

EIA spent $8.5 million on the upgrades.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier