EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton airport to hold emergency training on Wednesday

    The Edmonton International Airport in an undated file photo. The Edmonton International Airport in an undated file photo.
    Share

    The Edmonton International Airport will conduct an aircraft training exercise on Wednesday morning.

    From 8 a.m. to noon, the airport will be simulating emergency events. Emergency vehicles will be present throughout the exercise.

    The training coincides with Canadian Airports Safety Week, an initiative to remind employees of safety culture at airports and recognize the staff for their dedication to passengers.

    Visitors are welcome to observe the training exercises, but should understand that the simulation is just a training exercise and not the real deal. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News