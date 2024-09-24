Edmonton airport to hold emergency training on Wednesday

The Edmonton International Airport will conduct an aircraft training exercise on Wednesday morning.

From 8 a.m. to noon, the airport will be simulating emergency events. Emergency vehicles will be present throughout the exercise.

The training coincides with Canadian Airports Safety Week, an initiative to remind employees of safety culture at airports and recognize the staff for their dedication to passengers.

Visitors are welcome to observe the training exercises, but should understand that the simulation is just a training exercise and not the real deal.