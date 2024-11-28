Edmonton-area holiday events with a twist you never knew you needed

While there are dozens of traditional Christmas markets and events around the city during this time of year, many offer a unique twist to the holiday.

Whether you’re looking for a rare find as a gift for a special someone, or wanting a different type of holiday entertainment, there’s something for you.

A Very Indigenous Christmas Market

The Indigenous Artist Market Collective is putting on a Christmas market between Dec. 6 to 8. Taking place at the Alberta Aviation Museum, the event is the perfect place to find a unique gift for someone (or for yourself).

The annual event is Alberta’s longest running All-Indigenous Market. Times vary each day, more information can be found here.

Ukrainian Christmas Market

If you’re looking to celebrate Christmas with Ukrainian flair, the Ukrainian Christmas Market on Dec. 7 is the perfect place to shop for local goods.

The market happening at the Alberta Council for Ukrainian Arts features more than 10 vendors and is a “long-standing” tradition in the Edmonton-Ukrainian community. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Drag Queen Christmas

If you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, you’re in for a treat to watch Canadian drag queen Brooke Lynn-Hytes on stage at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Dec. 17.

It’s the first time the show is coming to Canada and is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The show is 18+ with VIP meet and greet tickets available to meet other iconic drag queens like Plasma, Q, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuc and Miz Cracker. Tickets start at $65.

O Wholly Night Christmas Market

Alberta winters are no joke and staying warm is key this holiday season. Stop by the O Wholly Night Christmas Market in Sherwood Park between Dec. 6 and 8.

There will be over 135 artisans and crafters and it's the perfect place to get any materials if you’ve been eyeing hobbies like crocheting or knitting. Not only will you find a warm gift for someone else, but for yourself as well. Admission is free.

A Very Queer Christmas

Taking place at Grindstone Theatre on Dec. 18, this event combines music, comedy, and drama that “shatters traditional holiday norms.” The show is produced by Ryden On Wheelz and is for people 16 and older.

Tickets are $17.56 and guests are reminded to arrive early.

Odd Bird Winter Fair

Happening this weekend and through Dec. 6-8, the Odd Bird Winter Fair promises to offer all things “weird, wonderful and delightfully Edmonton.”

It takes place at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre and features over 100 artists, makers and community organizations. Whether you’re looking for apparel, art, ceramics, or jewelry, you’re guaranteed to cross everything off your holiday shopping list these two weekends.

YEG Pop Culture Market

The holidays are all about traditions and memories with friends and family. Your inner child is going to love the Disenchanted Market which features all things Disney and pop culture.

Happening at the North East River Valley Park & Event Centre on Dec. 7, you’re sure to find something that reminds you of your favourite movie or TV show.