EDMONTON -- A wet morning in the Edmonton region with showers moving through early.

We also have a risk of some rain/snow mix pushing through the area by mid-morning.

Regions to the north of the city have had temperatures slip just below zero and freezing rain warnings are in effect (check the CTV Edmonton weather app for up-to-the-minute weather advisories).

As of writing this, there are also snowfall warnings across the north and a winter storm warning still in place for the Peace River region.

10-15 cm of snow is expected across parts of northern Alberta, including the Fort McMurray region.

Edmonton gets some sunny breaks this afternoon and a high of 9 or 10 degrees.

THEN...cold air starts to drop in from the north on Friday.

Temperatures will be just slightly above zero tomorrow. Highs this weekend are forecast to be 2 to 5 degrees below zero.

Good chance of snow for the Edmonton region on Saturday (amounts yet to be determined).

We're likely way out on the NW edge of that snow zone, so it's not guaranteed. But, it looks likely.

Heavier, steadier snow is expected for southern Alberta this weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: