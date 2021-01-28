EDMONTON -- Temperatures tumbled into the minus 20s again this morning in Edmonton and area.

That's something we can expect to see more of over the next few days as skies start to clear.

Daytime highs will top out in the -13 to -16 range today, Fri, Sat. But mornings will be in the -20s.

There are some forecasts continuing to go with highs in the -5 range by the end of the week or early next week.

While that's possible, I think it's more likely that we stay in the cold air through to at least the middle of next week (possibly longer).

There will almost certainly be some moderation in temperatures and a bit of warming Sunday/Monday.

But, I think we probably only get close to -10...not -5.

After that...it appears colder air will drop back in and we could be looking at highs in the mid minus teens again Tue/Wed.

Even the warming trend that we've been anticipating for the end of next week is uncertain at this point.

The sun will help it FEEL a bit warmer outside though. We'll get a "mix of sun & cloud" today, followed by a bit more clearing and "partly cloudy" skies Friday.

Mainly sunny skies are expected through the weekend.

