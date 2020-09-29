EDMONTON -- Some showers developed over the Edmonton region and areas from Vegreville/Wetaskiwin to Edson/Whitecourt.

We were expecting all that precipitation to stay west and SW of the Edmonton area.

But it's been a bit further north and east through the early morning hours.

The showers should end (in the Edmonton region) by mid-morning.

Areas SW of the city may see a bit more precip this afternoon.

Brisk northwesterly wind will develop across much of central and north-central Alberta.

Temperatures will be several degrees cooler than Monday.

Mid-teen daytime highs are anticipated in most areas. That's down from the 21 we hit in Edmonton Monday and the 25s that Red Deer and Coronation enjoyed yesterday.

Clearer skies and easing wind will set the stage for a widespread frost risk across north-central and northern Alberta Wednesday morning (probably Thursday morning too)

Afternoon highs will be near average (in the mid teens) today/Wed/Thu. But, we'll be back to highs near 20 for Friday and the weekend.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy with a few showers early this morning. Sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40 km/h.

High: 16

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

Wind easing.

9pm: 11

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 4 (near zero in outlying areas)

Afternoon High: 15

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 17

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 21