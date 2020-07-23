EDMONTON -- A few showers moved through parts of the Edmonton region around 4 a.m. and that probably won't be the last wave of wet weather the area gets today. We'll be cloudy with a few sunny breaks for most of today and some occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures should climb into the mid 20s. So, not as hot as the past two days. However, there's a chance the humidex could kick up the "feels like" to around 27 for a bit this afternoon (depending on the timing of the showers/storms).

The Edmonton region is on the northern edge of the severe storm risk zone for this afternoon. Areas to the south and southeast are at risk of seeing storms with the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts and the potential for a tornado cannot be ruled out. The regions at highest risk are (roughly) Ponoka to Innisfail and east towards the SK border. Keep an eye out for severe weather advisories this afternoon.

Friday also looks unsettled with a late-day shower/thunderstorm risk for the Edmonton region. THEN... the pattern starts to change as an upper ridge builds in for early next week. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s today/Fri/Sat. But sunnier and hotter weather takes over early next week with highs in the mid 20s Sun and upper 20s Mon/Tue/Wed.

HERE'S THE EDMONTON FORECAST:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a few showers/thunderstorms.

High: 22

Tonight - 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm early in the evening. Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: 18

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud with a 60% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 28