EDMONTON -- A bit of fresh snow on the ground in parts of the Edmonton region for the second straight morning.

Nothing too heavy, and we're expecting to see some sun break through the clouds later today.

Temperatures will climb above zero once again with afternoon AND evening temperatures forecast to be a degree or three above freezing.

We still have snow in areas from Drayton Valley SE towards Red Deer early this Thursday morning.

That should push south through the morning.

Northern Alberta (especially the NE) gets a shot of some light snow this afternoon as a trough of low pressure sweeps across.

There's also a slight risk of some "wet" precipitation in areas from Edmonton north to Slave Lake this evening.

That could be wet snow or rain. In the city, temperatures are still expected to be above zero.

But areas north of Edmonton MIGHT see some freezing rain.

Friday brings snow to the Jasper/Hinton/Grande Cache region. But, most (probably all) of that stays west of Edmonton.

Grande Prairie-Slave Lake get some snow Friday night and as that band of snow pushes east, there's a slight risk we may see a few flurries late Friday night or early Saturday morning in the Edmonton region.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: