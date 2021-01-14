EDMONTON -- It was a wild Wednesday of weather across much of Alberta.

Areas north of Edmonton got heavy snow, there was also significant freezing rain just north of the city and stretching east to the SK border.

Damaging wind gusts developed in southern Alberta with dozens of areas getting hit with gusts over 100 km/h.

There were near-blizzard conditions in east-central AB and an actual blizzard in western SK.

We even had some lightning strikes in the south on Wednesday!

Here in Edmonton, we really lucked out and dodged a major storm. It wasn't a pretty day. But, it was nowhere near as ugly as what many other areas saw.

We ended up with about 2 cm of snow and the maximum wind gusts were around 55 km/h in the city and in the low 70s outside the city.

And now...we get back to the winter we were having leading up to yesterday.

The wind has died down and although it won't be completely calm today, it'll only be around 10-20 km/h.

Sunny skies for most of AB and in Edmonton, temperatures slightly above zero this afternoon.

We'll get some increasing cloud overnight and there's a slight risk of some freezing rain in or near Edmonton Friday morning.

Areas from Vegreville to Lloydminster and north towards Bonnyville have an even better chance at starting Friday with some mixed precip or (more) freezing rain.

Back to sun and a high near 3 degrees in the Edmonton region Friday afternoon with highs staying in the 2 to 4 degree range through the weekend and Mon/Tue.

However, some colder air will start to drop in Wednesday and we're in for some actual "winter" temperatures starting late next week.

Daytime highs look like they'll be in the -10 to -15 range by the weekend of Jan 23/24.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mainly sunny. Wind: WNW 10-20

High: 1

Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight.

9pm: -1

Temperature falling to -8 around midnight and then climbing.

Friday - Cloudy with a slight risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2