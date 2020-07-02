EDMONTON -- The Upper Low continues to dominate the weather pattern.

Rain is still falling in western and northwestern Alberta where 50-75 mm has already come down.

In Edmonton, 24 mm fell on Tuesday and another 19 mm was recorded at the Blatchford station Canada Day Wednesday.

We're in a bit of a break early Thursday morning. But, it appears some more rain will move in from the south later this morning.

It remains a bit unsettled for Friday and probably the weekend too.

We'll get back to the low 20s for afternoon highs in Edmonton Fri/Sat/Sun.

However, morning sun will give way to some afternoon clouds all three days.

I've put a risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm into the Friday late afternoon/early evening forecast.

You could also make the case that we could see the same thing Sat/Sun.

But, for now...I've left the precip risk out of the weekend forecast.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON

Today – Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers.

Wind becoming SW 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High: 18

Tonight - Clearing overnight.

9pm: 14

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21