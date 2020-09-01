EDMONTON -- Wind gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range are expected throughout much of the day in central and northern Alberta.

The Edmonton region will likely see the strongest wind develop late this morning and continue through the afternoon hours.

Gusts should start to taper off this evening in most areas (lasting through the evening in eastern parts of the province and possibly the Peace Country as well)

Calmer conditions prevail overnight and then the gusts return Wednesday.

Aside from the wind, it should LOOK like a nice day. Morning clouds will give way to some sun and temperatures will climb to around 20 degrees.

Clouds push back in this evening and some showers and thundershowers are expected in western AB tonight.

Most of that precipitation will fall west or south of the Edmonton region tonight and Wednesday.

But, there's a good chance we'll see some showers overnight or Wednesday morning in the city.

Sunny breaks are expected by the afternoon and the wind'll be back.

20-30 km/h WNW wind with gusts in the 50 km/h range again.

Calmer conditions prevail by the end of the week and while temperatures slip a bit Wednesday, we'll be back to around 20 Thu/Sat and in the low 20s Fri.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Partly cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 30 gusting to 50 km/h late this morning and this afternoon.

High: 20

Tonight - Becoming cloudy this evening. 60% chance of showers overnight.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - 60% chance of a shower in the morning.

Mix of sun & cloud in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19