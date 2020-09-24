EDMONTON -- Showers have mostly passed north of Edmonton overnight and early this morning.

The clouds will stick around for a few hours and then we'll get back to some sun for this afternoon in Edmonton and areas to the south and west.

NE Alberta will get showers (and possibly some thundershowers) through the day.

Wind put a damper on an otherwise warm day Wednesday and it'll likely do the same today.

Temperatures should get close to 20 in Edmonton this afternoon.

But, 30 km/h wind with gusts in the 50 to 60 range will likely be the biggest weather story today.

Most of central and southern AB will deal with strong wind today.

Tomorrow should feature less wind and temperatures near 20 again.

Morning sun will give way to afternoon cloud and showers will move into western AB.

There's a risk of some showers pushing through the Edmonton region either Friday night or Saturday morning.

Temperatures are still expected to slip a bit this weekend. Highs in the mid teens for Sat/Sun.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Cleraing this afternoon.

Breezy this afternoon. Wind W 30 gusting to 50 km/h

High: 19

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 16

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Clouding over for the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - 40% chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18