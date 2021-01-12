EDMONTON -- Get set for an active day of weather tomorrow with a good chance of accumulating snow, gusty wind and maybe even some freezing rain.

Today, pretty similar to what we've been experiencing.

Mix of sun & cloud with temperatures a couple degrees above zero in the afternoon.

BUT...a Low Pressure system moves into NW Alberta this afternoon.

South of that system, a trough through the foothills will likely kick up some gusty conditions.

Wind warnings have been issued for areas from Nordegg south to the US border.

Snowfall Warnings are in effect for the Icefields Parkway AND areas from Jasper east through to Bonnyville.

Areas included are: Hinton/Grande Cache, Whitecourt/Edson/Swan Hills/, Slave Lake, Westlock/Barrhead/Athabasca, Cold Lake/Bonnyville/St Paul.

10-15 cm of snow (with more possible in a few spots) is expected starting tonight near Whitecourt and ending in the morning in that region.

Areas like Bonnyville will get most of their snow Wednesday morning/early afternoon.

Edmonton looks likely to pick up some accumulation as well. Amounts are still a bit uncertain as we could realistically get anywhere between a dusting and 10 cm.

But...let's be honest...0-10 cm is a pretty useless forecast.

I think the likeliest range is 2 to 6 cm.

The bigger issues might be the aggravating factors. This won't just be a couple cm of snow to make cross-country skiiers happy.

There's a risk of freezing rain in the hours before the snow starts (so...sometime after midnight).

AND...wind will be in the 20-40 km/h range with gusts near 60 at times.

So, blowing snow will likely be a problem (although, depending on how wet the snow is...drifting might not be an issue as the snow will stick to the ground once it's down).

We'll watch this thing develop through the day & have more details in the WxBlast video this afternoon and on CTV news at 5 & 6.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON