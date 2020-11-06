Advertisement
Chill kicks in and snow is coming: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- It was a nice run while it lasted. But colder and snowier weather is taking over.
Edmonton has had an average high of 13 degrees through the first 5 days.
We'll be a degree or three above zero today.
But daytime highs drop below freezing Sat/Sun/Mon and morning lows will be in the -10 to -15 range Sun/Mon.
The longer-range outlook leans towards highs in the +2 to -2 range for Tue-Fri next week. But we'll see how that plays out.
The other big story is the snow coming Saturday.
A wind and snow storm will push across SE Alberta and head across SK/MB.
The track of that system doesn't even come close to Edmonton and area.
HOWEVER...the models have been consistently placing a secondary area of snow that develops somewhere in central and north-central Alberta.
The exact location of that band of 10-20 cm of snow remains uncertain.
But it could be close (if not right over the Edmonton metro region).
I still think we could get JUST missed and only end up with 2-3 cm (although that's looking less likely).
OR...we could be right under the band of heavier snow & get 15 cm by late Saturday night.
More on this later today as the picture becomes more clear.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today - Fog patches & a risk of a few flurries this morning.
- Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
- Afternoon High: 3
- Tonight - Increasing cloud overnight. Periods of snow beginning before morning.
- 9pm: -1
- Saturday - Cloudy with periods of snow. 3 to 10 cm likely.
- Wind: 15-20 km/h in the morning. 20-30 km/h in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: -2
- Sunday - Cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.
- Morning Low: -10
- Afternoon High: -6
- Monday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -15
- Afternoon High: -4
- Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.
- Morning Low: -4
- Afternoon High: 2
- Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -2