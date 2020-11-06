EDMONTON -- It was a nice run while it lasted. But colder and snowier weather is taking over.

Edmonton has had an average high of 13 degrees through the first 5 days.

We'll be a degree or three above zero today.

But daytime highs drop below freezing Sat/Sun/Mon and morning lows will be in the -10 to -15 range Sun/Mon.

The longer-range outlook leans towards highs in the +2 to -2 range for Tue-Fri next week. But we'll see how that plays out.

The other big story is the snow coming Saturday.

A wind and snow storm will push across SE Alberta and head across SK/MB.

The track of that system doesn't even come close to Edmonton and area.

HOWEVER...the models have been consistently placing a secondary area of snow that develops somewhere in central and north-central Alberta.

The exact location of that band of 10-20 cm of snow remains uncertain.

But it could be close (if not right over the Edmonton metro region).

I still think we could get JUST missed and only end up with 2-3 cm (although that's looking less likely).

OR...we could be right under the band of heavier snow & get 15 cm by late Saturday night.

More on this later today as the picture becomes more clear.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: