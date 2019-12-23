EDMONTON -- It's usually warmer on Christmas than in the week before or after. Or, at least, it USED to be.

The 30-year average high for Dec. 23, 24, 25 and 26 is -3 C.

BUT, the average high for Dec. 16-22 is -5 C.

AND, the average high for Dec. 27-31 is -8 C.

Weird, right? WHY would the four days around Christmas be so much warmer than the surrounding part of the month? About a decade ago, we called it the "warmth of the season."

In fact, it used to be a much MORE dramatic difference.

Edmonton was above zero for one or both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for SEVEN STRAIGHT YEARS from 2001 to 2007.

The average high for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day was ZERO through 1999-2008.

From 1989-1998, the averages were -2 C and -4 C.

And then...it all changed.

If you only look at the past 10 years, it's a different story.

From 2009-2018, Edmonton has had average highs of -7 C on Christmas Eve and -9 C on Christmas Day.

In the past five years, the Christmas Day average has been -12 C!!

In the past 10 years, we've been above above freezing on one or both Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 three times. But, in the previous 20 years, it happened 14 times!

There's no good answer to "WHY" we've had these swings.

But, looking at this year, it appears we'll end up somewhere between the really warm and cold years.

Temperatures will likely top out in the -4 to -8 range for highs Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in 2019.