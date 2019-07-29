Thunderstorms rumbled through the Edmonton area overnight and early Monday morning.

Those storms continue to move NE and areas east and northest of Edmonton will get some showers and thunderstorms this morning.

Edmonton looks to be done with them for today. Skies will clear this morning and we'll get some sun and temps in the low to mid 20s this afternoon.

That looks to be the order for temperatures all week - afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s.

So, pretty close to average for the end of July and early August.

As the storms continue in NE Alberta this afternoon and evening, there's a risk of severe weather. The primary threats are damaging gusts, large hail and downpours.

In Edmonton - Tuesday and Thursday also have a chance of showers/thunderstorms. It's a late-day risk tomorrow and a morning chance on Thursday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny with a few clouds this afternoon.

High: 24

Evening - Increasing cloud this evening and overnight.

9pm: 19

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon and/or evening.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the morning. Then, Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 25