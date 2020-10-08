EDMONTON -- As we head towards the Thanksgiving long weekend, there's a big cooldown looming.

The question for next week is "HOW cool?". But, daytime highs in the 7 to 12 degree range and mornings near or below zero looks reasonable.

We'll see that weekend flip happen Sunday as we take a turn for the cooler.

Temperatures should be in the low teens today and tomorrow. We'll warm up Saturday to a high of 16 or 17 degrees.

THEN...highs near 10 for Sunday/Monday.

We have two low pressure systems that'll track almost right over the Edmonton area.

One is moving through today. That system will keep the city cloudy while northern Alberta gets rain and some pockets of rain/snow mix.

Most of that precip will stay north of the Edmonton area. But, we might see a few scattered showers in the region this afternoon.

The next system comes through on Saturday. Again, most of the precip will be north of the Edmonton area. BUT...there's a very good chance that we'll get some showers or steadier rain Saturday evening.

Behind THAT system, the cooler air drops in.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: