EDMONTON -- The sunny, warm weather won't last beyond today in Edmonton and surrounding regions.

Temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon. But we'll also get some clouds rolling in.

Those clouds stick around through Sat/Sun and temperatures dip to Afternoon Highs in the 12 to 16 degree range.

Northern Alberta's already cooling off today and we've had some thunderstorms in the NE this morning.

(EnviroCan even issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning early this morning - it has since been ended)

Cloudy with some more showers for areas from Fort McMurray NW to High Level today. Then...a break from the precipitation for that area this weekend.

Areas from Edmonton south to Red Deer have a chance of seeing some showers overnight and/or Saturday morning.

In fact, there's a chance of a few scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton region.

It's unlikely that it'll become heavy, steady long-lasting rain, but a few showers are possible.

There's some uncertainty with the temperature outlook for early next week.

I think Monday should hit the upper teens and then Tuesday/Wednesday cool off again.

The end of next week will likely have highs near 20 in the Edmonton region.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Sunny this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon.

Breezy this afternoon.

High: 21

Tonight - Mostly cloudy overnight.

9pm: 12

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15