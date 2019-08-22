Temperatures are back to the 20 degree range for highs these next few days.

Wednesday's heat (high of 28) was capped off with some showers and thunderstorms overnight. The clouds and showers along that cold front are moving through eastern Alberta this morning.

In the Edmonton area...the morning clouds will give way to sun for this afteroon.

Clouds roll back in on Friday and there's a risk of some scattereds showers in the afternoon. Areas east of Edmonton have an even better chance at getting some precipitation Friday evening.

Partly cloudy skies on the way for the weekend with a chance of an evening shower on Saturday.

Temperatures slip into the upper teens for highs Mon/Tue and then rebound late next week.

Afternoon highs are forecast to be in the low to mid 20s by Thu/Fri next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 21

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: 13

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of an afternoon shower.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 20

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 18