EDMONTON -- Looks like we're in for another day with some precipitation in the Edmonton region.

That'll make it 12 of the first 16 days this month with at least "some" measurable rainfall.

Today's risk comes this afternoon/early evening (likely window is from 4 & 8 p.m.)

Ahead of the action - not a bad day. Cloudy with sunny breaks and a high of 23 or 24.

Showers and storms will fire up in the Jasper/Edson areas by midday.

Those thunderstorms push east and strengthen through the afternoon with a threat of downpours, hail and gusty wind.

Severe storms with large hail are possible in areas mainly south of Edmonton.

Drayton Valley/Rocky Mountain House and then SE through Red Deer/Calgary and on towards Wainwright appears to be the area with the highest risk of severe weather.

Environment Canada's Storm Prediction Centre is also discussing the potential for a storm to produce a tornado, especially for areas east of Calgary late today.

Edmonton and area remains at a high risk for thunderstorms, but only a low-to-moderate risk of severe storms.

We'll get some clearing this evening and will PROBABLY stay dry overnight.

However, there's a possibility for 1 or 2 isolated thunderstorms to pop up overnight somewhere between Edmonton and Red Deer.

Friday starts out sunny and then gives way to afternoon clouds and a slight risk of a scattered late-day shower.

Saturday looks drier and so does most of Sunday (but I'm leaving the slight risk of a scattered shower in the forecast for now).

Daytime highs will be the low 20s Fri/Sat/Sun in Edmonton and area.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

80% chance of showers and/or thunderstorms this afternoon.

High: 23

Tonight - Clearing this evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower or thunderstorm in the area overnight.

9pm: 17

Friday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing cloud in the afternoon.

30% chance of a late-day shower.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24