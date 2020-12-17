EDMONTON -- Snowfall warning for Grande Prairie/Peace River and an Extreme Cold warning for Fort McMurray/Fort Chipewyan/High Level.

The Edmonton area doesn't get the extreme weather, but we WILL get a bit of both the snow and the cold today.

A bit of snow will push through the city and surrounding areas this morning and early this afternoon.

Accumulation is expected to be minimal (1-3 cm), but blowing snow could be an issue with wind picking up to 20-30 km/h and gusting to 50 midday and this afternoon.

Temperatures should hold steady near -10 through much of the morning (wind chill in the -15 to -20 range).

Then, we'll drop to the minus teens this afternoon with wind chill in the -20s.

Further north, 10-15 cm of snow is expected for the Grande Prairie/Peace River regions with the heaviest snow tapering off later today.

Areas under the Extreme Cold warning will get temperatures in the -25 to -30 range and wind chills near or below -40.

Fort McMurray should be spared the -40 wind chills through the day. But, the area could see those extreme wind chill values tonight.

Another shot of snow will push across northern Alberta on Friday and could produce heavy snow in some areas (location yet to be determined - I'll have more on that tonight on air)

The cold remains in place for northern and eastern Alberta Friday while the rest of the province warms up.

Edmonton gets some sun and a cold start to the day Friday. But, we'll be back to around -5 by the afternoon and should continue to warm through the evening.

Temperatures will get to around zero Saturday morning before cooling to the -5 range by late afternoon.

Wind will be light on Friday. But, it turns gusty again Saturday in the Edmonton region.

Sunday looks nice with a high near zero, light wind and a mix of sun and cloud.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: