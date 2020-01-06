EDMONTON -- The warm start of 2020 is about to come to a frigid end.

Through the first five days of the year, Edmonton has been above zero on four afternoons.

As colder air crashes in this week, we get highs in the -10 range Tue/Wed...then highs in the -15 to -20 range Thu/Fri.

AND...starting Saturday, we could spend an entire week with HIGHS below -20 and mornings in the -30s.

Once this cold air settles in, it could be hard to move out. So, expect it to stick around for a while.

Before the coldest air arrives, we also get a chance at some fresh snow.

Temperature today will fluctuate in the -5 to -8 range this morning and early afternoon before starting to drop.

There's a risk of a few flurries tonight. But, no real significant accumulation is anticipated.

Tuesday night brings Edmonton's best chance for snow with several centimetres possible by Wednesday morning.

As of now, we'll go with an estimate of 3-8 centimetres for the region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today – Partly cloudy.

Afternoon High: -6

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

9pm: -12

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of snow developing in the evening.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -9

3-8cm possible overnight.

Wednesday - Snow tapering off in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -12

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -27

Afternoon High: -18