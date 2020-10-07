EDMONTON -- Clouds rolled in overnight and that held temperatures up a bit higher than expected.

It looks like most of the Edmonton area and surrounding regions will avoid frost for another day.

But, those clouds are sticking around and temperatures aren't expected to climb much.

We'll get a daytime high in the 12-14 degree range in Edmonton with light wind today.

A low pressure system will track across northern Alberta later today and Thursday.

That system will bring rain to NW Alberta tonight and early Thursday. The precip pushes into the NE by early Thursday and sticks around for most of the day.

Most areas will get rain. But, a few spots could see a rain/snow mix.

Edmonton gets just a slight risk of a brief shower late tonight and then again on the backside of that system late Thursday.

But, the bulk of the precip will stay well north of the city.

The long weekend will start warm and then cool off quickly.

Saturday afternoon should be in the mid to upper teens. But, we get a chance of showers Saturday night as some cooler air starts to drop in.

By Sunday/Monday...we're sitting in the 9-13 degree range for afternoon highs.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: