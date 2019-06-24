The clouds, showers and cool temperatures are back as we head into another work week.

The weekend played out nicely with some sun and highs of 21 Saturday and 22 Sunday, but there's not a lot of sun in the short-term forecast and we're probably not getting back to the 20s until Wednesday.

Showers, or steadier periods of rain will settle over north-central Alberta. Looks like 5-15mm is a reasonable estimate of "HOW MUCH" rain to expect.

Those showers (and possibly thunderstorms) will taper off in the Edmonton region this evening.

Tuesday doesn't look like an all-day rain event. We'll have some sunny breaks and then some SCATTERED showers.

Temperatures return to average (low 20s) for Wed/Thu with a "Mix of sun and cloud" for both those days.

Thursday (again) has a risk of a late-day shower.

GEM Model indicating a drier and warm pattern for the upcoming long weekend.

GFS is cooler with a bit of precip. For now...I'm leaning towards the GEM with my long-range forecast.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with showers and/or periods of rain. 5-15mm likely.

High: 16

Evening - Showers ending late this evening or overnight.

9pm: 13

Tuesday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks. 60% chance of a few scattered showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 18

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Thursday - Increasing cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20