EDMONTON -- A pair of sub-zero daytime highs in Edmonton this past weekend.

That's the first time we've spent an entire day below zero since April 12th.

We'll make it three straight days below zero with a high of -2 today.

In fact... looking ahead, there's only one day with a high ABOVE zero this week.

That'll be tomorrow as we get a degree or two above freezing in the afternoon.

After Tuesday, we're back to highs in the -2 to -5 range for the rest of the week.

Many areas in western and central Alberta are dealing with several centimetres of snow on the ground to go along with the colder-than-average temperatures.

The Edmonton region has missed out on the accumulating snow and that'll continue to be the case this week.

We may see a few pockets of flurries today and again later in the week.

But we're not anticipating any significant accumulation.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: