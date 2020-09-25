EDMONTON -- Wind should be calmer in the Edmonton area than it was Wednesday.

But still a bit of a breeze with 15-20 km/h wind this afternoon.

Gusty conditions return on Saturday and Sunday's shaping up fairly breezy as well.

Temperatures will climb close to 20 with more sun than cloud for much of today.

Late this afternoon, clouds slide in from the west and we'll be cloudy overnight with a risk of a brief, scattered shower in the area.

Most of the precipitation will stay north of the Edmonton region.

Showers are expected tonight and for much of the day Saturday in areas from the Peace Country SE towards Bonnyville.

Edmonton could get a few scattered showers Saturday night or early Sunday.

But, no significant rainfall is expected in the city.

Temperatures will slip a bit with daytime highs in the mid teens Sat/Sun.

BUT...we'll rebound into some warmer air again next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Mainly sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Wind SW 15-20 km/h

High: 19

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. Windy.

Wind W 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 16

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17