EDMONTON -- Temperatures will be slightly cooler today & this weekend. But...still warmer than average.

So...not COLD, but cooler than it's been for a few days.

In Edmonton, that means daytime highs near zero today, Saturday and Sunday.

Mornings will be in the -12 range Sat/Sun.

Wind should stay light though, so no significant wind chill.

Skies will be variable with a "Mix of sun & cloud" today. Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun on Saturday and "Partly cloudy" conditions Sunday.

There's a chance that one of these next three days (today/Sat/Sun) won't get above zero.

AND...that'd be a rarity for Edmonton in the past few weeks.

We've only had one day with a sub-zero high in 2021. It was -1 on January 1st.

In fact, we've only had seven days with a high below zero in the past three weeks.

The last time we had a daytime high that was cooler than average was Dec 17th (-7).

Edmonton has only had 6 cooler-than-average days since December 1. All of them were clustered between Dec 11th & 17th.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: