Thunderstorms rumbled through the Edmonton region overnight. Parts of central and north-central Alberta were hit with severe storms dropping large hail.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue today, especially in areas north and west of the Edmonton metro region. Severe storms are still likely in many areas with large hail, heavy downpours and powerful gusts as the main threats.

Over 50mm of rain is expected in the Peace River region with the potential for localized flooding later today and tonight.

In the city, it won't rain non-stop all day. Cloudy, windy and some occasional showers this morning and afternoon.

The best chance for wet weather in Edmonton will be this evening and overnight.

Looking ahead - we'll get some clearing Thursday afternoon and Friday is shaping up sunny.

The weekend will be a mix of sun and cloud with a RISK of shower/thunderstorm late Saturday.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the mid 20s Thu/Fri and then low 20s this weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few showers and thunderstorms possible.

Windy. 30 gusting to 50 km/h.

High: 21

Evening - Cloudy and windy with showers and/or thunderstorms in the evening and overnight.

9pm: 15

Thursday - Cloudy & windy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 26

Saturday - Partly cloudy. 30% chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23