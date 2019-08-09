After a warm week, some cooler air settles in for today and the weekend. Edmonton hit highs of 25 Sunday, 27 Monday, 24 Wednesday and 26 Thursday (30 on the humidex).

BUT...we're back to around 20 or just below 20 for today and the weekend.

The trade-off is that we won't have MUCH rain today and Saturday.

Today - Cloudy this morning and then some sunny breaks this afternoon. Just a SLIGHT risk of an isolated, brief shower in parts of the area. It won't be a heavy, steady city-wide rain (if we get anything at all).

If you're off to the folk music festival, the Esks game or the Prospects playoff game, weather should be ok this evening.

Last night's showers and thunderstorms hit areas south of Edmonton a bit harder than the city. So, it's wet out this morning.

But, we'll get some clearing this evening, light wind and temperatures in the mid teens.

A "mix of sun and cloud" Saturday in the city and across most of central and north central Alta.

Then...some increasing cloud with afternoon/evening showers or rain on Sunday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 18

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers or rain in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23