EDMONTON -- A light dusting of snow in the Edmonton region this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon.

But temperatures will slip and the wind will kick up.

We'll slide to around -7 with wind chill near in the -12 to -15 range for much of this afternoon.

In southern Alberta, heavy snow continues to fall with 20 to 60 cm of snow on the ground.

Red Deer and Coronation regions look to have been in the 10-20 cm range. But, I haven't seen any reliable reports from those areas yet.

We'll update that later in the day.

Most of the snow should move east into Saskatchewan by later today.

Edmonton and areas north will get some sun this afternoon and if you were hoping to see the Saturn/Jupiter conjunction being called the "Christmas Star", you're in luck tonight.

Skies will be clear enough to catch a view of it in the SW sky after dark.

Temperatures climbing to the 0 to -4 range by Wednesday afternoon with a "mix of sun & cloud".

Christmas Eve looks like the warmest day of the next five with a high in the 0 to 4 degree range.

We'll drop back to an afternoon high in the 0 to -5 range for Christmas Day in Edmonton.

On a personal note - this is my last day (and last wxblog) until 2021.

Have a happy & safe holiday season and I'll talk to you again in a couple weeks!

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: