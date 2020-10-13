EDMONTON -- It was a long weekend that saw temperatures slip to single-digit highs and featured snow in many spots (enough to build a snowman in Fort McMurray).

There's more of all that over the next 4 or 5 days.

In fact, there's a snowfall warning in place for the Icefields Parkway. 15-20 cm of snow is expected by late Wednesday.

That snow WILL spread across areas outside the mountain parks. 10-15 cm is likely through the foothills and even areas from Red Deer to Calgary could pick up several centimetres of snow.

The system will push eastward across southern Alberta and should mostly miss the Edmonton area.

However, there's a slight risk of some flurries early Thursday morning and we have a risk of flurries or snow on Friday in the Edmonton region.

Temperatures will top out in the 4 to 8 degree range today/Wed/Thu.

THEN...a much cooler air mass takes over and we'll be near zero Friday and below zero for daytime highs Sat/Sun.

I think we'll get a bit of a rebound after the weekend with highs in the 3 to 7 degree range next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON: