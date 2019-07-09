More cloud than sun in the Edmonton region today. But, we WILL get some sunny breaks and an afternoon high in the 17-20 degree range.

Not much of a rain risk through the daytime hours. But, we might be in for some showers or thunderstorms tonight.

Thunderstorms will develop in the foothills this afternoon and then track NE.

Areas south and east of Edmonton have a higher risk of seeing those storms this evening and overnight. Some of those may turn severe with large hail and downpours being the primary threats.

Wednesday looks similar. Sunny breaks during the day and a thunderstorm risk in the evening.

Daytime highs climb back into the low 20s for Wed/Thu in the Edmonton Metro Region. Then...low to mid 20s for Fri and the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or thunderstorms late this evening and/or overnight.

9pm: 15

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 60% chance of late-day showers or thunderstorms.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 23

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25