EDMONTON -- We're in for our warmest day of the week, but wind will become more of an issue later today.

Light wind this morning will increasing to 20-30 km/h with some gusts to around 40 this afternoon.

Through the evening, 30 gusting to 50 km/h wind is likely as a cold front pushes through the area.

Behind that front, we'll drop back to the 7-11 degree range for highs Fri/Sat/Sun/Mon.

We have a collapsing Upper Ridge, a low pressure system moving across northern AB and then the trailing cold front swiping NW to SE later today.

Across northern AB, that low pressure system will bring some showers and wet flurries.

We'll probably also see some precipitation develop along the cold front later today. There's even a chance for a few lightning strikes.

Wind will likely be the biggest issue for many areas. The Peace Country gets gusts in the 60-70 km/h range this afternoon.

Gusts to 90 km/h are likely in the foothills and that has prompted a Wind Warning for areas from Grande Cache through Nordegg and on further south.

The weekend is shaping up to be rather interesting.

We have a risk of showers turning to snow Friday night into Saturday morning in the Edmonton area.

AND there's another chance of some wet snow or rain/snow mix Sunday morning.

The latest GEM model output is suggesting the possibility of some accumulation. We'll have more on that possibility later today.

But, keep an eye on that forecast for the weekend. The afternoons should be nice, but there may be some precip in the mornings.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind this morning, gusty this afternoon.

Wind becoming SW 20-30 with gusts to 40 km/h by late afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. Gusting to 50 km/h in the evening.

Wind easing overnight.

9pm: 11

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of flurries or rain/snow mix in the evening/overnight.

Morning Low: 1

Afternoon High: 8

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries or snow in the morning.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

40% chance of showers or rain/snow mix overnight.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of wet snow or rain/snow mix in the morning.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 9

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 10

Tuesday - Partly cloudy