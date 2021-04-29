EDMONTON -- A few scattered showers last night and this morning in the Edmonton area. But, given how dry March and April have been, most of us would've liked to see a lot more.

April has provided only 5-10 mm of rain in Edmonton. The typical April rainfall is 30 mm.

AND...this comes on the heels of a very dry March.

We'll see a bit more shower activity in the region through the morning with areas in the northern end of the area getting a better chance of seeing a bit more precipitation than the south end.

Looking a LOT further north, there's been some mixed precip and freezing rain northwest Alberta, prompting a freezing rain warning this morning for the Grande Prairie area.

The band of precip stretches from the Peace Country southeast towards Edmonton early this morning.

But, it'll be moving northeast through the day, taking the showers away from the Edmonton region and pushing them into northeastern Alberta by late today.

There might actually be a pretty good rain for parts of the northeast tonight and into early Friday as a new northern low-pressure system slides through.

Temperatures will climb into the mid teens in Edmonton today and then we'll warm up to a high near 20 on Friday.

The morning temperatures are MUCH warmer than the past few days.

We've been below zero for nine of the past ten mornings. But, the city managed to stay above zero this morning and we'll be in the 6 to 8 degree range Friday and Saturday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week for Edmonton and for most of central and northern Alberta.

The weekend doesn't look COLD. But, in Edmonton...we'll go from a high near 20 on Friday to the 12-16 range Saturday and the 10-14 degree range Sunday.

I've added a risk of some scattered showers to the Sunday morning forecast, too. Probably not a significant rainfall, just a chance of hit-and-miss showers.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning with a few showers in the area.

Sunny breaks this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 12

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday - 30% chance of showers early in the day. Mix ofsun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 12

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 0

Afternoon High: 13

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 14