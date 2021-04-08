EDMONTON -- Parts of the Edmonton region had some showers last night, while other parts of the city remained dry.

This morning, there are some pockets of wet snow set to push through the area.

Given the timing... there might be a bit of accumulation in some spots.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today. After hitting a high of 15 C on Wednesday, we'll be around 6 degrees for a high today.

AND... with gusty wind... it'll be feeling even chillier.

On the up side, skies should clear later today and we'll see some sun this afternoon.

Warming up to a high in the 11 degree range Friday, ahead of another low-pressure system.

But, we're back into some cooler air for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 5 to 8 degree range and a chance of some rain/snow mix on Saturday.

The average high for the next five days is 9 C.

So, despite how much cooler it'll be than the past few days, we're really not far off average for early April.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - A few wet flurries in the area this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds. Wind easing.

9pm: 9

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. Light wind.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 11

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and/or flurries. Windy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 6

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 11