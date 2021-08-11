EDMONTON -- If you liked Tuesday, you're gonna love today. It's basically the same day of weather for us here in Edmonton.

Some morning cloud will give way to afternoon sunshine and the wind will be gusting in the 40-50 km/h range most of the day.

Temperatures will be about the same (high of 23 or 24). The difference is that we won't see the clouds move back in this evening.

Skies will stay fairly clear tonight and we're looking at sunny skies for Thursday-Saturday.

(There might be a few clouds that push through from time to time...but...more sun than cloud by a wide margin.)

Further north, we have some showers/rain in northern and northeastern Alberta today.

Areas from High Level to Fort McMurray and then south towards the Cold Lake/Bonnyville region have a good chance of seeing some precip through the day.

For most of that area, it'll be off and on. But, there may be a few steadier periods of rain in a couple locations.

No rain expected in the Edmonton area until maybe Sunday night.

Before then, we'll likely add to our record-setting total of FIFTEEN 30-degree days. (Previous record was 14 in 1961.)

Friday and Saturday have a REALLY HIGH probability of breaking 30 C.

In fact, we'll be close a record high on Friday and I'm forecasting a record-setting day for Saturday.

(See the forecast below for the daily record highs.)

Sunday also has a shot at hitting or breaking 30 C. But, it's a little less likely and will depend on when/if the cloud rolls in later that day.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures drop in a big way. We'll be back to around average with highs in the 20 to 25 degree range next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Clearing this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

Wind: WNW 20-30 with gusts in the 40-50 km/h range.

High: 24

Tonight - Mainly clear. Wind easing late in the evening.

9pm: 20

Thursday - Mainly sunny. Light wind.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 31

RECORD HIGH: 32.2 - 1933

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 32

RECORD HIGH: 31.2 - 1992

Sunday - Increasing afternoon cloud. 40% chance of late-evening or overnight showers.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 30

RECORD HIGH: 32.0 - 2008

Monday - Cloudy in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 22