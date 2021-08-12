EDMONTON -- Sunny and into the mid-20s in Edmonton this afternoon.

AND...a LOT calmer. There'll still be a bit of a breeze this afternoon (10-20 km/h w/ a few gusts around 30).

But, it won't be anything like the past two days.

That goes for the Edmonton region, as well as much of central, western and northwestern Alberta.

The exception is northeastern Alberta. It'll be gusty again today as we have some showers and thunderstorms moving through that part of the province.

Heat warnings will likely go into effect later today or early Friday for much of the province, including Edmonton.

As another Upper Ridge moves in from the west, temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 30s Friday-Sunday.

Edmonton has a shot at breaking the daily record highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Saturday's the most likely of those three days.)

We'll also add to our record-setting number of 30-degree days.

We've had 15 of those days so far and could get to 18 by the end of the weekend.

The previous record was 14 days in 1961.

Mostly clear skies are expected from today right through to Sunday afternoon.

THEN...we get a risk of some showers and/or thunderstorms Sunday night as the ridge moves off and cooler air dives in.

It'll likely be a dramatic drop in temperature from Sunday to Monday.

We'll go from around 30 C on Sunday afternoon to around 20 C on Monday afternoon.

The low-20 daytime highs are expected to stick around through at least the first half of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

Wind: NW 10-20 with a few gusts to 30 this afternoon.

High: 26

Tonight - Mainly clear. Light wind.

9pm: 20

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 31

RECORD HIGH: 32.2 - 1933

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 33

RECORD HIGH: 31.2 - 1992

Sunday - Increasing afternoon cloud. 30% chance of late-evening or overnight showers.

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 31

RECORD HIGH: 32.0 - 2008

Monday - Cloudy in the morning. Sunny breaks in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 22

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 20