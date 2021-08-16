EDMONTON -- Some rain in Edmonton and surrounding regions early this morning will push off to the ENE fairly quickly and we'll get some sunny breaks by late-morning and this afternoon.

But, get set for MUCH cooler temperatures.

After a record-setting weekend of heat in Edmonton, we'll be in the 19 to 23 degree range for daytime highs over the next several days.

(More on those records in a moment.)

The average highs for mid-August are right around 22 C. So, we're not far off the seasonal averages.

Tuesday/Wednesday look sunnier (especially Wednesday).

Smoke is a bit of a questionmark, but...I think the air should be clearer than the weekend (especially by this afternoon).

That's less due to the morning rain and more due to a shift in wind direction to the northwest.

Areas south of Edmonton could be stuck dealing with another smoky day, though.

The ECCC modelling indicates A LOT of clearing by tonight and Tuesday.

Record highs were set on Friday and Saturday in Edmonton.

Friday's high of 32.8 topped the previous record of 32.2 from 1933.

Saturday's high of 32.0 beat out the previous record of 31.2 from 1992.

That ups our total to five new record highs this summer.

Sunday was SO close to hitting 30 C again.

But, we came up just short with a high of 29.8 degrees.

So...Edmonton's record-setting summer of 30-degree heat now sits at 17 days for 2021.

Second place is 1961 with 14 days.

On average, the city gets about four days of 30+ C in a summer.

Will we add to that total of 17? Probably not in the next week to 10 days.

The forecast has highs a lot closer to 20 than 30 through the middle of next week and possibly right through to month's end.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Showers ending early this morning. Then...a Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 22

Tonight - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 23

Thursday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day shower/thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 22

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22