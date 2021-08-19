EDMONTON -- Clouds moved in last night. But... not much for precipitation overnight and this morning in the Edmonton area.

A band of showers moving in from the WNW just fell apart as it approached the region.

We still have a chance of some scattered, hit-and-miss showers later today.

But...most of today will be spent under a "mix of sun and cloud" with temperatures hitting a high of 21 C this afternoon.

Wind shouldn't be TOO much of an issue. It'll pick up to around 15-20 km/h with some occasional gusts near 30 midday and this afternoon.

Most of central and northern Alberta has a chance of seeing some of those scattered showers (and a few thunderstorms).

That said, this won't be widespread steady rain. So, if you're hoping to pick up some significant moisture...it looks like most areas are outta luck.

Similar situation Friday. Mix of sun and cloud... high near 20 C... and a chance of some brief, scattered showers in the central and north-central AB.

Saturday is shaping up sunnier. If you're planning on heading down to the World Triathlon Finals at Hawrelak Park, prep for a chilly morning on Saturday.

We'll warm up quickly mid-to-late morning and should get just above 20 C in the afternoon.

But, temperatures early in the morning will likely be in the 5-10 degree range.

Sunday's still the wildcard in the forecast.

If clouds and showers move in early in the day... we'll have trouble getting to 20 C.

If the showers hold off until the evening...t hen we'll get into the lows 20 C.

At this point, I think the latter is the more likely option.

Looking LOOOOONG range:

If you were hoping for one more blast of mid to upper 20s, you may get your wish next week.

There are some fairly strong signals that we'll have some warm air push in by mid-to-late next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a shower.

High: 21

Tonight - Cloudy periods. 30% chance of an early-evening shower.

9pm: 17

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 21

Sunday - Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

60% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 22

60% chance of showers or periods of rain overnight.

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 17

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 20