Warmer air is moving into Alberta over the next couple days.

Edmonton should climb into the mid 20s this afternoon, and then the upper 20s on Wednesday.

Northern Alberta hits the low 20s and parts of southern Alberta will be in the 30s on Wednesday.

The upper ridge and the heat won't last TOO long though. Cooler air returns for Thursday, Friday and the weekend.

A low pressure system slides across northern Alberta on Wednesday with showers.

Behind that system, a cold front will sweep across central Alberta Wednesday night, producing scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The Edmonton region might see some of that action late Wednesday night.

Daytime highs settle in near 20 for Thursday and Friday in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog patches early this morning. Sunny with a few clodus.

High: 24

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 20

Wednesday - Sunny with some afternoon clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

40% chance of a shower late in the evening or overnight.

Thursday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 20

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of evening showers.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.