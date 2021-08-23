EDMONTON -- Rain continues to fall in Edmonton and surrounding regions with the heaviest rain expected to over the Grande Prairie-to-Red Deer area.

The city of Edmonton has received about 5 to 10 mm of rain since early Sunday and should get another 15 to 30 mm of rain today.

A rainfall warning remains in effect for the following areas: Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskwin; Drayton Valley-Devon-Rimbey; Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler; Rocky Mountain House; Whitecourt-Edson-Fox Creek-Swan Hills; Hinton-Grande Cache; Grande Prairie-Beaverlodge-Valleyview.

Most of that regions will receive a total of 40 to 50 mm of rain by tonight. Some locations could get up to 70 mm.

Temperatures will hold steady near 10 degrees for much of today and with some gusty wind, it'll definitely be FEELING like summer's over.

Warmer conditions are coming back for the rest of the week though!

Dense fog is expected to develop overnight and should persist through at least the morning commute Tuesday. That fog is expected to affect much of central and north-central Alberta.

But, we'll get some sun in the afternoon and a high in the upper teens in Edmonton.

We'll be mainly sunny/partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 20s.

The coming weekend is expected to feature afternoon highs in the low to mid 20s as well.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with periods of rain. 15-30 mm likely.

Wind: NE 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: 11

Tonight - Rain ending this evening. Fog developing overnight.

9pm: 8

Tuesday - Fog dissipating by mid-morning. Then...Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 19

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 23

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22