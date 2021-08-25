EDMONTON -- Another crisp start to the day with temperatures in the 4 to 7 C range around the Edmonton region this morning.

Parts of western Alberta dipped to around the freezing mark and Jasper slid below zero this morning.

BUT...those cool conditions won't be the story of the day. Sunshine and a return to the 20s will headline the weather as we get back into the 20s today.

In fact, it looks like we'll get highs in the 20s through to Sunday.

Thursday's looking like the warmest day for the Edmonton region and east-central Alberta.

Today will be the warmest day of the week in the west and northwest.

An area of low pressure slides through western Alberta bringing a chance of showers tomorrow.

For Edmonton and area, there's a slight risk of a scattered shower in the evening.

There's also a risk of a shower in and around the Edmonton region Friday. However, that's looking a bit less likely than it was 24 hrs ago.

Bottom line - most of the area will stay dry for the next few days. But, a few locations may get a brief shower Thursday evening and/or Friday afternoon.

The weekend should be dry right across the province with daytime highs in the low to mid 20s.

However, some cloudier, wetter and cooler weather looks like it may move in early next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 22

Tonight - Mainly clear

9pm: 18

Thursday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Slight risk of a scattered shower in the evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 24

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 23

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19